Find Strength Through Adversity At St. Bridget Church

Dr. Rebecca Timlin-Scalera, a survivor of Stage 4 breast cancer and founder of The Cancer Couch Foundation, will be hosting a talk at St. Bridget Church early next month.

Residents are invited to attend Timlin-Scalera's presentation on March 7 to learn how she used her skills as a neuropsychologist to not only battle cancer, but thrive through her diagnosis and several life-threatening challenges.

During her talk, Timlin-Scalera will help members of the audience to find their inner strengths to cope through adversity, as well as provide wellness tips that can help everyone be the best versions of themselves.

Timlin-Scalera will be at St. Bridget Church on March 7. The presentation will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

To register, email Vivian Ciampi at VMCiampi@gmail.com