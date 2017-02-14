SAT Or ACT? Learn The Differences Next Tuesday

The Cheshire Public Library, 104 Main Street, will present "SAT or ACT? Choosing the Right Test for Your Future," on Tuesday, Feb. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Join Michael Newcomer—Yale University—founder and president of Bulldog Tutors, for a discussion on the differences and advantages of standardized test options. Topics will include the structural differences between the SAT and ACT, when and how to choose the appropriate SAT 2 Subject tests, admissions perspectives on testing choices, and when and how to start preparing. The talk will last for 45 minutes, with 15 minutes of a question and answer period to follow.

This program is free and open to all students and parents. Register at www.cheshirelibrary.org or call (203) 272-2245, ext. 4.