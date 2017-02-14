SAT Or ACT? Learn The Differences Next Tuesday

- HOME
The Cheshire Public Library, 104 Main Street, will present "SAT or ACT? Choosing the Right Test for Your Future," on Tuesday, Feb. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Join Michael Newcomer—Yale University—founder and president of Bulldog Tutors, for a discussion on the differences and advantages of standardized test options. Topics will include the structural differences between the SAT and ACT, when and how to choose the appropriate SAT 2 Subject tests, admissions perspectives on testing choices, and when and how to start preparing. The talk will last for 45 minutes, with 15 minutes of a question and answer period to follow.
This program is free and open to all students and parents. Register at www.cheshirelibrary.org or call (203) 272-2245, ext. 4.