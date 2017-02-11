Sign Up For Live Well Workshop, Beginning In March

The public is invited to attend a free, interactive six week Live Well Workshop to learn new skills to help take charge of any ongoing health conditions. The Live Well Workshop will be offered at the Cheshire Senior Center, 240 Maple Ave., on Tuesday afternoons from 12:30 to 3 p.m., beginning on March 7 and finishing on April 11. Participants with ongoing health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, arthritis, and other chronic illnesses will learn better ways of dealing with health concerns, such as pain, fatigue, difficult emotions, anxiety and stress. Attendees will learn easy exercises to help improve or maintain strength and energy and ways to improve nutrition, as well as learn appropriate use of medications and more. Live Well Workshops are also beneficial for caregivers, family and friends of those with chronic conditions.

Live Well is sponsored by The Western CT Area Agency on Aging, State of CT Dept. on Aging and CT Dept. of Public Health through a grant from the Administration on Aging. All are welcome.

Call today to register. Participants who attend at least four of the six sessions will be entered in a drawing to win a gift card. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. To sign up, call Laura at (203) 272-8286.