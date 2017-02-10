Enjoy The Snow With The Land Trust This Weekend

Join the Cheshire Land Trust on Saturday, Feb. 11, and step into the fun of freshly fallen snow. If you have snowshoes, head to Ives Farm, 1585 Cheshire St. at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Land Trust will have the small parking area by the farmhouse plowed. From there, the group will snowshoe past the barn, down through the field paths and head down to the Quinnipiac River. Who knows what Mother Nature will have in store—animals tracks, duck families?

Those who decide to attend are asked to dress warmly. Bring sunglasses, water and a snack for yourself.