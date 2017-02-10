BREAKING NEWS: CHS Varsity Winter Sports Contests Postponed, Slate For Saturday

Friday's Cheshire High School varsity winter sports postponements and changes:

Boys' Basketball (9-8, 3-4 in Hammonasset Division)

CHS has moved up their game vs. Guilford (12-4, 3-4) to 6 p.m. On Jan. 20, Guilford won 75-66 in overtime.

Girls' Basketball (4-14, 1-6 in Housatonic)

Cheshire has had their game at West Haven (6-11, 1-6) postponed to Saturday at 7 p.m. CHS earned a 37-25 win on Jan. 20.

Girls' Ice Hockey (8-5)

Amity/North Haven/Cheshire Co-Op has had their game vs. host East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor Co-Op (8-3-5) postponed at Newington Ice Rink. No make-up has been set yet.

On Saturday, the Connecticut Blades host Notre Dame-Fairfield/Foran Co-Op (9-7) at The Rinks at Shelton. Start time is 7:30 p.m.

Boys' Indoor Track and Field

Cheshire has had the Class LL Championship postponed to Sunday at New Haven's Floyd Little Athletic Center. Start time is 12:30 p.m.

Remainder of Saturday's varsity schedule:

Cheerleading

Cheshire visits Watertown for a competition. The team is currently set to compete at 12:45 p.m.

Girls' Indoor Track and Field

Cheshire travels to the Floyd Little Athletic Center for the Class L Championship at 4:30 p.m.

Boys' Ice Hockey (9-7)

Riding a four-game win streak, the Rams visit Avon Old Farms to face host Farmington Valley Co-Op (11-2) at 8 p.m.