UPDATE: Cheshire Schools Closed Friday

After announcing Thursday evening that classes would be delayed on Friday, officials this morning decided to cancel school for the day.
The biggest winter storm of the season dumped more than a foot of snow on the region yesterday, and though the snow had ceased by about 6 pm on Thursday, the roads remain trecherous today. As such, School District officials decided to cancel classes for the second straight day.