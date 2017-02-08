Parking Ban Issued, Trash Collection Delayed Ahead Of Storm

Weather forecasts are predicting the winter's biggest storm to hit the region tomorrow.

Estimates predict that anywhere from 8 to 12 inches of snow could accumulate before the storm ends Thursday evening. As such, the Town of Cheshire has announced that there will be a parking ban in effect from 12 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, through 12 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Also, all trash and recycling collection will be delayed by a day.

For an update on any school cancellations, check The Cheshire Herald website tomorrow morning.