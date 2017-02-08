Skip to main content

Parking Ban Issued, Trash Collection Delayed Ahead Of Storm

February 8, 2017 by John Rook

Weather forecasts are predicting the winter's biggest storm to hit the region tomorrow.
Estimates predict that anywhere from 8 to 12 inches of snow could accumulate before the storm ends Thursday evening. As such, the Town of Cheshire has announced that there will be a parking ban in effect from 12 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, through 12 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Also, all trash and recycling collection will be delayed by a day.
For an update on any school cancellations, check The Cheshire Herald website tomorrow morning.

