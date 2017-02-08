YMCA Hosting Third Annual Ice Bucket Challenge

The Cheshire Community YMCA will hold the third annual Ice Bucket Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Bartlem Park.

Check in for the Challenge begins at 11 a.m. Participants can register through the Y, are required to secure a minimum of $50 in pledges, and must be at least 12 years of age.

Costumes are encouraged. Each person will be doused with a bucket of ice water outdoors near the pavilion at the park.

To register or for more information, contact Monica Napolitano at (203) 272-3150 ext. 508. Donations will also be accepted online at https://reg.southington-cheshireymca.org/OnlineEdge/fundraising.html