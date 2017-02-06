Former Cheshire Resident's Feature Film To Premiere In Plainville On Friday

Cheshire’s Anjul Nigam will bring his film “Growing Up Smith” to the AMC Plainville 20 this Friday, Feb. 10. This is the first film produced by Nigam, who has had a successful Hollywood writing career for more than two decades, and the story is based loosely on Nigam's experiences while growing up in Cheshire. The movie stars Brighton Sharbino, Roni Akurati, Nigam, Jason Lee, and Hilarie Burton, among others.

Note: This corrects the date of the premiere in Plainville, which was mistakenly printed in last week's edition of The Cheshire Herald as Feb. 20.