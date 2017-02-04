Energy Commission Puts Bright Idea Grant To Work

One of the goals of the Cheshire Energy Commission is to reduce the consumption of electricity by encouraging energy efficiency. To that end, the town received a Bright Idea Grant worth $10,000 from the Energize Connecticut Clean Energy Communities Program to support its energy efficiency objectives. One of the uses was to distribute 2,475 high-efficiency LED light bulbs at the 2016 Fall Festival.

The Commission also chose to donate 1,000 bulbs to the Cheshire Community Food Pantry for distribution to its clients. Now, these residents can benefit from both improved lighting and lower energy costs, without the upfront expenses.

To learn more about the program, visit www.energizect.com/your-town/solutions-list/clean-energy-communities.