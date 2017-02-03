BOE To Hold Public Briefing On Facility Master Plan

The following information was released by the office of the Superintendent of Schools:

Jeffrey F. Solan, Superintendent of Schools, has announced that The Cheshire Board of Education will hold a public briefing on the Facility Master Plan to revitalize our schools on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Cheshire High School Library, 525 South Main St.

All members of the Cheshire community are invited to attend this detailed presentation by Perkins Eastman Architects. This comprehensive Plan has been segmented to provide opportunities to adjust to changing economic and enrollment conditions.

Superintendent of Schools, Jeffrey F. Solan, stated that “A plan of this magnitude requires the public’s understanding and feedback. With the average age of Cheshire’s schools approaching 65 years, it is imperative that we focus on plans for replacement and/or substantial renovation in order to provide our students with suitable learning spaces, as well as, to ensure the long-term economic viability of our community.”

For more information, contact the Superintendent’s Office at (203) 250-2430