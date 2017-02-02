Warning About Tax Scam

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS), along with the Internal Revenue Service and the tax industry renewed their warning about an email scam that uses a corporate officer’s name to request employee Forms W-2 from company payroll or human resources departments.

Said DRS Commissioner Kevin Sullivan, “No matter how official an email requesting W-2 or Social Security numbers may look, do not respond without verifying it is legitimate. Don’t get scammed.”

The CT DRS received notice that the email scam is making its way across the nation for a second time. Company payroll officials should double check any executive-level or unusual requests for lists of Forms W-2 or Social Security numbers.

The W-2 scam first appeared last year. Cybercriminals tricked payroll and human resource officials into disclosing employee names, SSNs and income information. The thieves then attempted to file fraudulent tax returns for tax refunds.

This phishing variation is known as a “spoofing” email. It will contain, for example, the actual name of the company chief executive officer. In this variation, the “CEO” sends an email to a company payroll office or human resource employee and requests a list of employees and information including SSNs.

The following are some of the details that may be contained in the emails:

“Kindly send me the individual 2016 W-2 (PDF) and earnings summary of all W-2 of our company staff for a quick review.”

“Can you send me the updated list of employees with full details (Name, Social Security Number, Date of Birth, Home Address, Salary).”

“I want you to send me the list of W-2 copy of employees wage and tax statement for 2016, I need them in PDF file type, you can send it as an attachment. Kindly prepare the lists and email them to me asap.”

Sullivan stated that anyone who received such an email should immediately contact the DRS at (860) 297-5962 or outside the Hartford calling areas at (800) 382-9463 to file an official report with authorities.