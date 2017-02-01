Addiction Awareness Program To Be Held Monday

Parents and educators alike are invited to attend an opioid addiction program on Monday night at Cheshire High School.

Put on by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut Heroin Education Action Team, attendees will learn more about heroin and opioid abuse. Individuals who have lost of a loved one due to an overdose will be present to share their stories and raise awareness about the epidemic.

The program, scheduled for Feb. 6, will begin at 7 p.m., and be held at CHS, 525 South Main St. All members of the public are invited to attend.