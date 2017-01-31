BREAKING: CHS Wrestling And Girls' Ice Hockey Games Have Been Postponed On Tuesday

- HOME
Due to winter weather, Cheshire High School has postponed varsity winter sports contests today. The wrestling match at Amity has been moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m. For Amity/North Haven/Cheshire Co-Op girls' ice hockey (7-5), Tuesday's game at New Canaan (6-4-2) has yet to be rescheduled at Darien Ice House.
Remainder of Wednesday's varsity schedule:
Girls' basketball (4-11, 1-5 in Housatonic Division)
Cheshire hosts Sacred Heart Academy (7-9) at 7 p.m. SHA posted a 52-44 home win on Jan. 11.
Boys' basketball (7-7, 2-3 in Hammonasset)
Winners of three straight games, the Rams visit Polson Middle School to face host Daniel Hand (1-13) at 7 p.m. Cheshire won 59-53 on Jan. 11.
Ice Hockey (6-7)
CHS hosts Amity (3-8) at Wesleyan University. Start time is 7 p.m.