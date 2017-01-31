BREAKING: CHS Wrestling And Girls' Ice Hockey Games Have Been Postponed On Tuesday

Due to winter weather, Cheshire High School has postponed varsity winter sports contests today. The wrestling match at Amity has been moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m. For Amity/North Haven/Cheshire Co-Op girls' ice hockey (7-5), Tuesday's game at New Canaan (6-4-2) has yet to be rescheduled at Darien Ice House.

Remainder of Wednesday's varsity schedule:

Girls' basketball (4-11, 1-5 in Housatonic Division)

Cheshire hosts Sacred Heart Academy (7-9) at 7 p.m. SHA posted a 52-44 home win on Jan. 11.

Boys' basketball (7-7, 2-3 in Hammonasset)

Winners of three straight games, the Rams visit Polson Middle School to face host Daniel Hand (1-13) at 7 p.m. Cheshire won 59-53 on Jan. 11.

Ice Hockey (6-7)

CHS hosts Amity (3-8) at Wesleyan University. Start time is 7 p.m.