Schools To Dismiss Students Early

Winter weather is expected to hit the state beginning late this morning, and light to moderate snow will be falling by mid-afternoon.

In response, Cheshire School District officials have already announced that schools will be dismissed early today, as to avoid any issues on the road. The schools will dismiss at the following times:

Cheshire High School - 12:10 p.m.

Humiston Alternative School - 12:30 p.m.

Chapman School - 12:40 p.m.

Doolittle School - 12:40 p.m.

Dodd Middle School - 12:55 p.m.

Darcey Kindergarten - 1:25 p.m.

Highland School - 1:25 p.m.

Norton School - 1:25 p.m.

St. Bridget School - 1:25 p.m.