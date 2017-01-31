Schools To Dismiss Students Early

- HOME
Winter weather is expected to hit the state beginning late this morning, and light to moderate snow will be falling by mid-afternoon.
In response, Cheshire School District officials have already announced that schools will be dismissed early today, as to avoid any issues on the road. The schools will dismiss at the following times:
Cheshire High School - 12:10 p.m.
Humiston Alternative School - 12:30 p.m.
Chapman School - 12:40 p.m.
Doolittle School - 12:40 p.m.
Dodd Middle School - 12:55 p.m.
Darcey Kindergarten - 1:25 p.m.
Highland School - 1:25 p.m.
Norton School - 1:25 p.m.
St. Bridget School - 1:25 p.m.