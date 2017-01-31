Skip to main content

Schools To Dismiss Students Early

January 31, 2017 by John Rook

Winter weather is expected to hit the state beginning late this morning, and light to moderate snow will be falling by mid-afternoon.
In response, Cheshire School District officials have already announced that schools will be dismissed early today, as to avoid any issues on the road. The schools will dismiss at the following times:

Cheshire High School - 12:10 p.m.
Humiston Alternative School - 12:30 p.m.
Chapman School - 12:40 p.m.
Doolittle School - 12:40 p.m.
Dodd Middle School - 12:55 p.m.
Darcey Kindergarten - 1:25 p.m.
Highland School - 1:25 p.m.
Norton School - 1:25 p.m.
St. Bridget School - 1:25 p.m.

