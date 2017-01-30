Learn About The Art Of Monoprinting At The Library On Wednesday

The Cheshire Art League’s monthly meeting will take place this Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. in the Mary Baldwin Room of the Cheshire Public Library, 104 Main St.

A printmaking demo by New Haven artist Michael Angelis will take place following the meeting.

Angelis was born in 1977 in Haverhill, Massachusetts. He obtained a BFA from SUNY Purchase in 2001, and a masters of art education from Teachers College in 2005. He has taught high school studio and digital art in Redding for 12 years.

Angelis works primarily in woodcuts and oil painting, and maintains a studio in the Mill River District in New Haven. He is represented by Fred Giampietro Gallery in New Haven.

In this workshop, Angelis will be demonstrating monoprinting—a direct printmaking process where the artist applies and/or subtracts pigment from a plexiglass plate and prints the results on paper.

It’s called monoprinting because each print is unique, as there is no “master” plate to work from, each impression varies with the artist’s application of ink.

A series of prints can then develop from modifying the “ghost” image once it has been printed, and printing it again.

There are many ways to monoprint. The method Angelis will show involves working with a reference image placed underneath the clear plexiglass and applying and subtracting Akua soy-based inks with a variety of materials—brushes, cotton swabs, scrapers, cheesecloth, etc.—and printing by hand using a baren and cotton rag printmaking paper. Printing ghost prints from dried plates will also be covered.

The Art League’s monthly demonstrations are free and open to the public. Anyone desiring to increase their knowledge of the arts or who has an interest and appreciation for art, is encouraged to attend.