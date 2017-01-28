RTC Seeking New Volunteers

The Cheshire Republican Town Committee is seeking knowledgeable volunteers for vacant seats on several Town committees and commissions.

Two openings are available on both the Economic Development Commission and Historic District Commission. One opening is available on each of the following: the Public Building Commission, Public Safety Commission, and Town Beautification Committee.

To volunteer, or for more information, contact Guy Darter, RTC Chairman, at (203) 233-3944 or by emailing guydarter@gmail.com, or by contacting Lou Nero at (203) 272-9193, or by email at chbaalou@sbcglobal.net.