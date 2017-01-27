BOE Sends $70.83 Million Budget To Town Manager

Despite some protests from the public, Board members voted last night to move Superintendent of Schools Jeff Solan’s proposed $70.83 million operating budget to the Town Manager.

Board member Tony Perugini cast the lone dissenting vote against Solan’s budget.

Included in the approximately $1.4 million increase is over $1 million in contractual obligations, such as salary increases and medical benefits expenses. Roughly $250,000 is suggested to hire a new counselor at Cheshire High School, continue providing Google Chromebook laptops to incoming ninth grade students, and other improvements to the Cheshire School District.

However, some members of the public were not happy with the Board’s suggested budget, stating that the state’s fiscal dilemmas were reason enough to reduce Solan’s proposed spending plan.

For more on the budget, and what members of the public had to say, see this week’s The Cheshire Herald.