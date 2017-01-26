Uber Driver Incident Case Of Mistaken Identity

Cheshire police have determined that an incident involving a Dodd Middle School student and an Uber driver was a simple case of mistaken identity.

Yesterday afternoon, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious individual who approached a Dodd Middle School student as the youngster was leaving her home for school, claiming to be an Uber driver. The male reportedly called the young girl by her name, stating that he was "her Uber," and offering to drive her to school.

According to police, the young girl went back inside her home and when she reappeared, accompanied by an adult, the man and his vehicle were gone.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. last evening, the Cheshire PD issued a release stating that an investigation had revealed that the driver had been contacted for a ride by a woman living in the same neighborhood as the young girl, who has a similar last name. The driver's GPS directed him to the wrong home, police stated, and when he saw the student leaving her house while on a cell phone, he assumed it was the individual who had called for the ride.

After determining that he did not have the right residence, the driver called his intended customer and related what had happened. The individual who had called for the Uber also posted an account of the incident on social media, confirming what the Uber driver had told police, the release states.