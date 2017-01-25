Police Investigating Suspicious "Uber" Driver That Offered Young Student A Ride

The following in formation was released by the Cheshire Police Department:

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Cheshire Police Department was made aware of an incident which occurred in the neighborhood near Dodd Middle School. A female middle school student, as she was beginning her walk to school, observed a newer model white four door sedan parked at the end of her driveway.

The operator was a thin white male, described as “middle eastern,” with short dark hair, a black beard, and brown eyes. The male made contact with the student by calling her by her first name and stating he was her Uber driver. He asked several times if she wanted an Uber ride to school, until she finally went back into her home.

The vehicle and man had gone when the student, accompanied by an adult from the home, returned outside.

Anyone with information or similar complaint should call the CPD Tip Hotline at (203) 271-5534.