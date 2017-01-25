CAA To Recall Beginnings At Weekend Event

The Connecticut Accordion Association (CAA) will be sharing memories of the organization’s early days at 1:00pm on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Waverly Inn, located at 285 Maple Ave.

Marilyn O’Neil, Cheshire resident, is co-president of CAA along with Mary Tokarski of Northford. A video of the CAA Orchestra’s first concert from Jan. 20, 2005 will be presented.

Participating accordionists included the following Cheshire residents: Marilyn O’Neil, Alan Perlot, and Tim Beerbaum. Other participants include husband-and-wife accordion duet Anita and Bob and Siarkowski, the “K” Trio (two sisters and a brother, national and world accordion champions), Walter Lawrence of East Side Restaurant in New Britain, and others.

Accordion teachers from Waterbury’s past were honored in conjunction with the 2005 concert and will be recognized at the Jan. 29 gathering, including Bob Vitale, Vic Fuda and, in memoriam, Bob Mobilio, Charlie Leogrande, Dom Mecca, Dom L. Mecca, and Tony Mecca.

The event is open to the public and is $10 for non-members and $5 for CAA members. Individuals under the age of 16 can attend for free.

R.S.V.P. to Marilyn at (203) 272-1202 by Jan. 27.