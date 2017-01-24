Two-Hour Delay For Schools

- HOME
- SPORTS
- ADVERTISING
- SUBMISSIONS
- CLASSIFIEDS
- SUBSCRIPTIONS
- FUN FEATURES
- OBITUARIES
Do you have e-Edition Questions? Click Here to find your answers.
A powerful nor'easter ripped through Connecticut Monday evening into this morning, producing high winds, rain, sleet, and snow.
The result has been treacherous travel this morning on the roadways, leading Cheshire School District officials to delay the opening of all Cheshire Public Schools by two hours. St. Bridget School is also on a two-hour delay this morning.