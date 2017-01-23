Coaches Vs. Cancer Set For Friday

This Friday, Jan. 27, Cheshire High School teacher and coach Dan Lee and the Cheshire High School boys’ basketball team and cheerleading squad will once again host the Coaches vs. Cancer game to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer, providing hope to people facing the disease. The team has hosted an annual game since 2013 and continues the tradition this season. Show support by purchasing a Coaches vs Cancer card that will be posted on the gym wall. These cards are being sold for $1 and can be purchased tonight, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. in the West Gym at CHS, 525 South Main St.