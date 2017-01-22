HDC Seeks Commissioners

The Historic District Commission has openings for three commissioners and is seeking three qualified people to serve in alternate positions. Alternates attend all meetings and participate in discussions, but do not vote unless seated in place of an absent commissioner.

The Historic District Commission is the regulatory commission, responsible for reviewing all proposed changes to buildings and structures in the town’s two historic districts—Cornwall Avenue/Town Center and South Brooksvale.

According to the federal code of regulations concerning preservation commissions, “All Commission members shall have a demonstrated interest, competence, or knowledge in historic preservation.” The reviews of proposed changes require a knowledge of architectural terms and historic preservation standards. The preservation standards can be learned on-the-job, but a knowledge of architecture should be part of the education or life experience of any applicant for this appointed post.

All members should be prepared to learn the duties and responsibilities of their position, to attend monthly meetings, and to make legally binding decisions. Handbooks and guidelines will be provided and training is available twice a year. In addition, the Commission also takes trips to document historic structures in town and plans educational activities such as presentations and tours.

The Commission meets on the first Monday of every month and, if needed, on the third Monday in April, May, June and October at the Town Hall, 84 South Main St. Anyone who is interested in serving as an alternate member of the Historic District Commission should contact either Lou Nero—Republican Town Committee— at (203) 272-9193, or Ernie di Pietro—Democratic Town Committee—at (203) 272-9215.