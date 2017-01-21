Learn About Mental Health First Aid

Just like CPR, mental health first aid provides community members with the tools to respond to someone who is in crisis. It also helps participants recognize the signs and symptoms of a developing mental health problem and provide an important bridge to care. On Friday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Cornerstone Church will host an eight hour Mental Health First Aid Training Class. The suggested donation for attending is $15 per person or $20 per couple. Those interested must register by Wednesday, Jan. 25. For more information, visit www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org or contact Laura Coffin at (203) 927-6761.