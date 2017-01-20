BOE Pushes Budget Vote To Next Week

Board of Education members discussed how they plan to respond to decisions recently made by the Town Council regarding state aid and the teachers’ union contract.

However, the Board did not vote on the current budget proposal by Superintendent of Schools Jeff Solan.

Earlier this month, the Town Council adopted a mitigation plan to deal with the state’s decision to cut various areas of municipal aid this past fiscal year. In the plan, the Council said the Board would be required to freeze approximately $420,000 to make up for the shortfall.

The Council also rejected the four-year contract between the Board and the Education Association of Cheshire, forcing the issue to arbitration.

Possible action on Solan's budget, which calls for 2.07 percent increase in spending for the coming fiscal year, was on the Board's agenda, however members stated they would not vote on the matter Thursday evening. It is expected members will take up the matter again next Thursday, Jan. 26.

