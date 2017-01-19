Board May Vote On Budget Tonight

The Board of Education may approve the 2017/2018 operating budget this evening.

According to the agenda released by the Superintendent's office, the Board's Finance Committee is expected to take up the issue directly preceding the full Board's meeting, at which time the Committee is expected to vote on a budget recommendation. Then, the full Board may vote on the matter as part of its overall business agenda.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, Superintendent of Schools Jeff Solan presented his recommended budget for the coming fiscal year, calling for a 2.07 percent increase in spending over the current year for a total budget of $70.83 million. The request is the lowest in more than a decade.

The Committee meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 84 South Main St., with the full Board meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m. All members of the public are invited to attend.