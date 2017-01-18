Cheshire Relay Group To Meet Next Month

- HOME
The American Cancer Society’s annual Relay For Life of Cheshire will officially kick off the fundraising season and begin registration on Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Cheshire High School, 525 South Main St.
To learn how you can take action to help move us one step closer to a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer, visit RelayForLife.org or www.relayforlife.org/cheshirect. Or contact Ann Marie Moreira at 203-563-1537 or Annmarie.Moreira@cancer.org.
Fundraising through your Relay For Life event supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to prevent cancer, save lives and diminish suffering from the disease.