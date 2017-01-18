Cheshire Relay Group To Meet Next Month

The American Cancer Society’s annual Relay For Life of Cheshire will officially kick off the fundraising season and begin registration on Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Cheshire High School, 525 South Main St.

To learn how you can take action to help move us one step closer to a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer, visit RelayForLife.org or www.relayforlife.org/cheshirect. Or contact Ann Marie Moreira at 203-563-1537 or Annmarie.Moreira@cancer.org.

Fundraising through your Relay For Life event supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to prevent cancer, save lives and diminish suffering from the disease.