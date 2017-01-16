Chesprocott Urges Residents To Test For Radon

The month of January has been designated as "Radon Awareness Month" by the United States EPA and the Connecticut Department of Public Health. It is a time when doors and windows are usually kept closed, making it an ideal time to test your home. DPH urges all CT residents test their homes for Radon.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas formed from the natural decay of uranium and is found in rock, soil and water. Although radon in outdoor air poses a relatively low risk to human health, it can enter homes from the surrounding soil and become a health hazard inside buildings.

Radon gas may be a problem in your home because it cannot be seen, smelled or tasted. When you breathe air containing radon, you increase your risk of getting lung cancer. In fact, the Surgeon General has warned that radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers in the United States today. In fact, health officials estimate that radon is responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the United States. If you smoke and your home has high radon levels, your risk of lung cancer is especially high.

Testing is the only way to find out your home's radon levels. Tests can be purchased at your local hardware store, or obtained online by ordering from the American Lung Association. The cost is around $14.00.

Chesprocott invites residents of Cheshire, Prospect & Wolcott to visit the Health District for Radon information, and enter a raffle for 1 of 5 free Radon Kits for residents of the District who visit the office during the month of January. One entry per household, please.

The office is located at 1247 Highland Avenue (Route 10) in Cheshire. Staff can assist you if you have questions.