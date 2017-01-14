PTSO Seeks Crayons To Cure Cancer

The PTSO (Parent Teacher Student Organization) has organized a collection of crayons for “Crayons for Cancer” patients. This organization melts down used crayons and forms them into cute and fun shaped crayons to then sell to raise money. All that's required is the collection of old crayons.

Proceeds from the sales help to pay the expenses for families not covered by insurance. These families have children suffering from cancer who are undergoing treatment. Those who have old or used crayons are asked to bring them in between now and Feb. 6. Drop off locations are in front of the main office and at the AP office at Cheshire High School, 525 South Main St. There is also a box at the Parks and Recreation Department office, 559 South Main St.