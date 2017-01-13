Hospice Volunteers Needed

Masonicare Home Health & Hospice needs volunteers to visit hospice patients, provide respite for caregivers, be a listening ear, share gifts of music or art, visit as a registered pet therapy team, or help with administrative projects. Veterans who would like to spend time visiting fellow veterans and sharing experiences are encouraged to volunteer. Hours are flexible and all are welcome. Volunteer opportunities are available throughout the state.

For more information, contact Jolan Szollosi, central region hospice volunteer coordinator, at (203) 679-5342 or jszollosi@masonicare.org, or visit www.masonicare.org to download a volunteer application.