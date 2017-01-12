The following information was received from the Cheshire School District:

If your child was born on or before Jan. 1, 2013 and you are a Cheshire resident, please register your child for kindergarten.

Registration for all kindergarten students will take place at Darcey School, 1686 Waterbury Rd., on the dates listed below.

•Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Friday, Feb. 3—Any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

•Monday, Feb. 6—Any time between 4 and 6 p.m.

•Wednesday, Feb. 15—Any time between 4 and 6 p.m.

In the event school is closed due to inclement weather on any of the registration dates listed above, our snow date will be Thursday, March 2, between 4 and 6 p.m.

This is not a time for children to visit. In June you will receive a welcome letter from the principal of the school your child will attend inviting parents to a general informational meeting later in June, while also providing the date of an orientation for your child.