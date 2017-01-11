Council Rejects Teacher's Union Contract

The contract between the Board of Education and the local teacher’s union will be going to arbitration after the Town Council unanimously rejected the four-year plan.

On Tuesday night, Councilors cited the state’s financial problems and a lack of growing revenue as just a few of the reasons why they did not support the contract between the BOE and Education Association of Cheshire. Due to their vote, negotiations will now head to arbitration, which is estimated to cost the Town approximately $25,000.

For more on the contract and the Council’s reasoning behind their rejection, see this week’s The Cheshire Herald.