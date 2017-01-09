Chamber Hosting Networking & Coffee Event Tomorrow

- HOME
Looking to meet some new people, bounce ideas off associates, or just spread the word about your business? Join the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce tomorrow at 8 a.m. for a special networking breakfast. The event will be hosted by Yetta Augur, a Chamber Board Member, and will be held in the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce conference room at 195 South Main St. For more information call (203) 272-2345.