Chamber Hosting Networking & Coffee Event Tomorrow

January 9, 2017 by Special To The ...

Looking to meet some new people, bounce ideas off associates, or just spread the word about your business? Join the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce tomorrow at 8 a.m. for a special networking breakfast. The event will be hosted by Yetta Augur, a Chamber Board Member, and will be held in the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce conference room at 195 South Main St. For more information call (203) 272-2345.

