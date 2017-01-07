BREAKING: CHS Varsity Winter Sports Postponements For Saturday

- HOME
Saturday's Cheshire High School varsity winter sports postponements:
Wrestling
The Rams won't compete in the Fairfield Warde Invite.
On Tuesday, CHS will visit Jonathan Law at 6 p.m.
Ice Hockey (3-2)
Cheshire has had today's game against host North Haven (1-4) postponed at Northford Ice Pavilion. No make-up has been set yet.
On Tuesday, the Rams visit Veterans Memorial Ice Rink in West Hartford to face host Conard (2-2) at 8 p.m.