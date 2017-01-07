Discard Your Old Christmas Trees

The annual Cheshire High School Marching Ram Band Tree Pickup fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Place your order for tree pickup well in advance. The Ram Band is requesting a minimum $15 tax deductible donation per tree. To place your order, visit www.ramband.com, click either the “Tree ON-LINE” form (preferred) or “Tree MAIL-IN” form to be directed accordingly.

Call the tree line at (203) 718-6721 and speak with a representative or leave a voicemail, or send an email to treepickup@ramband.com with a question or to place to a pick-up order.

The CHS Band Parents’ Association, Inc. is a non-stock, not for profit Connecticut Corporation and is a tax-exempt organization pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.