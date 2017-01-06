Solan Recommends 2.01 Percent Increase

Superintendent of Schools Jeff Solan proposed a $70.83 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year, stating that the 2.07 percent increase would allow the Cheshire School District to progress in a fiscally responsible manner.

The budget represents an approximately $1.5 million increase over the Board of Education’s current $69.39 million budget. Solan called it a “modest increase” that represents the lowest request in several years.

Included in the budget are funds dedicated toward enhancing world languages at the elementary school level, ensuring each incoming ninth grade student is provided a Chromebook laptop, and the additions of a social worker at Dodd Middle School and a counselor at Cheshire High School.

Solan also proposed eliminating approximately 6.1 certified staffing positions due to the District’s decline in enrollment.

For more on the budget, see an upcoming issue of The Cheshire Herald.