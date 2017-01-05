Learn About The Healing Power Of Nature

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Cheshire Public Library—104 Main St—will present "The Healing Power of Nature," beginning at 6 p.m. Naturopathic medicine and acupuncture base their principles and practices upon the laws of nature. Naturopathic medicines as well as acupuncture have been used for thousands of years to create and maintain health and well-being of body, mind and spirit. Whether it is used for symptom-specific or preventative purposes, this therapy is known to restore balance, reduce stress and support the body’s inherent healing powers.

Dr. Lynnette M. Guida is a naturopathic physician and a licensed acupuncturist. She will explain principles and benefits of naturopathic medicine and acupuncture.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Please register at www.cheshirelibrary.org or call (203) 272-2245, ext. 4.