Enjoy Tea With Admiral Foote

The Cheshire Historical Society is pleased to invite the community for an Afternoon Tea with Rear Admiral Andrew Hull Foote being re-enacted by local author and literary agent, John White.

Foote lived in Cheshire as a boy and teenager, always dreaming of going to sea. He traveled the world and was known as “The Gunboat Commodore” during the Civil War. The Society would like to share his story “first hand.”

The tea begins at 2 p.m. This is a free event and family friendly.

The Society is located at 43 Church Dr. and has ample parking.