Hand To Hand Reaching Out To Haiti

On October 4, 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the southern region of Haiti hard. More than 1,000 people in Haiti died as a result of the hurricane. Some areas in the south of Haiti were devastated.

Hand to Hand for Haiti is a faith-based ministry located in Waterbury that has been working with partners both here and in Haiti for 30 years. Their effectiveness is largely due to low overhead and working closely with community leaders who know best how to distribute resources. They are currently collecting supplies to fill a shipping container that will be sent in late January or early February. They are working with Global Vision Citadelle Ministries, which runs an orphanage in Mirebelais but has been bringing relief to its neighbors to the south, in Les Cayes, Cavaillon and Île-à-Vache since the hurricane happened.

Hand to Hand for Haiti is collecting the following items in usable condition:

Medical supplies (some will be sent to Hand to Hand for Haiti’s clinic in Carrefour-des-pères for ongoing needs); furniture, clothes (for hot weather), shoes, hygiene items, eye drops, toothpaste & toothbrushes; roofing steel (corrugated galvanized steel), paint, nails, screws, tarps, shovels, hand tools, other hardware; school supplies; craft supplies; nonperishable food; bottled water; tires in good condition. If you would like to donate any of these goods, please email Cheshire resident Roseanne Krzanowski at krzanowski@sbcgobal.net. You may also call (203) 271-2862. Monetary donations to help with shipping may be made through the Facebook page, facebook.com/handtohandforhaiti or the web site, handtohandforhaiti.org. Checks may be mailed to Hand to Hand for Haiti, 64 Dixon St., Waterbury, CT 06704. Supplies may be dropped off at The Bible Church at the same address; call (203) 755-0197 for business hours.

