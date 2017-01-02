Learn About The CHS PTO At Their January Meeting

All parents and guardians of Cheshire High School students are invited to attend the January PTO meeting, which will be held in the CHS library, 525 South Main St., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.

PTO membership is not required to attend.

This is an opportunity to find out about CHS and PTO happenings and connect with the CHS community.

Attending PTO meetings is a way to stay informed and to help make a student's high school experience the best it can be.

It's never too late to join the PTO. A membership fee helps to support all the initiatives the PTO engages in throughout the year to enhance students' CHS experiences.

There are no volunteer obligations and meeting attendance is completely optional.

Visit https://sites.google.com/a/cheshire.k12.ct.us/chs/about-us/pto and scroll down to "PTO Documents" to download a membership form today.

Visit the PTO Facebook page at "Cheshire High School PTO."