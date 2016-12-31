Sea Dog Swim Club Receives National Recognition

The Cheshire Y/Sea Dog Swim Club was recognized as one of the top 100 swim programs in the country, through the USA Swimming's Club Excellence Program. The Club Excellence Program is a voluntary program that identifies and recognizes USA Swimming clubs for their commitment to performance excellence. This program strives to meet the following objectives:

*Promote the development of strong, well-rounded age group and senior swimming programs that produce elite 18 & under athletes;

*Provide recognition and resources to motivate and assist member clubs to strive for the highest ideals of athlete performance.

The program annually recognizes the top 200 outstanding clubs and provides monetary grants to those who finish in the top 100. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medal awards are given to the Top-20, 100, and 200 respectively. Cheshire was named a Silver Medal Club for 2017. Cheshire has been awarded Silver Medal status in 2009, ’12 and ‘16; they have been named a Bronze Medal Club in 2010-2011, 2013-2015. Sea Dog Swim Club is the only swim club in Connecticut to be recognized every year since 2009.

For more information on the Cheshire Y/Sea Dog Swim Club, please visit our website www.seadogswim.org or contact Associate Head Coach Dan Mascolo dmascolo@sccymca.org 203-272-3150 x512.