Kick Off The New Year With A Land Trust Hike

Cheshire Land Trust heads out for our annual New Year's Hike at Fresh Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary (Cook Hill Road), on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:00 p.m.

Quinnipiac Valley Audubon Society leads this hike with Melissa Baston. Let's see how our bird count stacks up this year.

The parking lot has been milled, so it's smooth -- still small though. So carpool if you can. Dress for the weather. Wear waterproof boots/hiking shoes (not just moisture repellent). Bring binoculars, water and a snack.

In all, an hour tops for this hike.

C'mon out, stretch your legs, and maybe start a new resolution to get outside and get more exercise in 2017!

Extreme weather cancels, but if there's snow on the ground, bring your showshoes.

Updates on CLT's Facebook page, Twitter and www. cheshirelandtrust.org and here.