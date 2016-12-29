Herald Design Manager Displaying Her Work

The Cheshire Herald's Sarah Cyr, graphic design manager, will be exhibiting her watercolor paintings at The Gallery at The Orchards from Jan 1 through 31. The title of her show is "The Sublime and Paradise", which will feature fantasy art storytelling and seascapes of the Gloucester, Massachusetts coastline. Cyr's art reception will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Cyr received her bachelor's degree in illustration from Sacred Heart University and is the graphic design manager at The Herald. Recently, Cyr designed her own coloring books for Etsy.com.

The Gallery at The Orchards is located in the community room on the second floor at The Orchards. Call The Orchards at (860) 628-5656 for available day and evening viewing hours. For further information, contact www.southingtonartsandcrafts.com or www.southingtonorchards.org

The Gallery at The Orchards, which is run by The Southington Arts and Crafts Association, is located at The Orchards of Southington, which is a senior living community, at 34 Hobart St.