Boy Scouts Collecting Bottles and Cans

- HOME
- SPORTS
- ADVERTISING
- SUBMISSIONS
- CLASSIFIEDS
- SUBSCRIPTIONS
- FUN FEATURES
- OBITUARIES
Do you have e-Edition Questions? Click Here to find your answers.
Cheshire Boy Scouts Troop 51 will hold its annual bottle and can drive on the First Congregational Church green, Saturday, Jan. 7.
The collection will run from 9:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Residents can also leave redemption eligible bottles and cans by your mailbox, on Jan. 7, for pick-up by your neighborhood boy scout.
Proceeds benefit Troop 51 camping and education programs.