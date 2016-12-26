Take Part In Chamber's STAC Poster ID Contest

Do you need a belated gift for someone for the holidays, an upcoming birthday, or for yourself?

Then support the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce-sponsored “STAC” poster identification contest.

The Chamber is offering residents the opportunity to purchase five or more posters featuring the Steeples Towers And Cupolas of Cheshire, or “STAC.” The posters are similar to the doors posters of Dublin, Ireland, Boston, Cheshire and elsewhere.

Each one is printed in full color on 11X17 heavy-stock, glossy paper, and is ready for framing. The posters are the brainchild of the Chamber’s creative consultant, Ron Gagliardi and his company, Posteriffico, as well as the MICA artists group. The photos were taken by long-time Chamber member Rick Ciaburri.

The $5 purchase price is the automatic entry fee to the contest. Those participating will be asked to identify as many of the 16 images, all taken at locations throughout Cheshire, as posisble. Each entrant must list the locations of the images, along with the identification number of his or her poster, and then deliver it to the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce’s office at 195 South Main St. on or before March 15, 2017.

The person who identifies the correct location of the most images wins first prize—a $100 gift certificate for a portrait session with Rick Ciaburri. In the case of a tie, the winner’s name will be drawn at random from all of the tied entries. There will be lesser prizes awarded as well.

“STAC” posters are available for purchase at the Chamber’s office (195 South Main St.), Chamber events, and numerous Chamber member businesses, including Ciaburri Studio (537 Highland Ave.) and The SAGE Mini Museum Multiplex (Sobon Associates, 615 West Johnson Ave.).

Call (203) 272-2345 to order posters or to offer them for sale at an office or business.