For Those Getting Their Tree Late, Here Are Some Safety Tips To Remember

The following information was received from the office of the Cheshire Fire Marshal:

Many families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree on Christmas Eve. If you are one of those waiting to decorate the tree until this evening, here are some tips to remember in order to stay safe:

Picking a Tree—Make sure to choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.

Placing the Tree—Before placing the tree in its stand, cut 2 inches from the base of the trunk. Make sure the tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat source, such as a fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights. Ensure the tree is not blocking an exit, and remember to add water to the tree stand, refilling it daily.

Lighting the Tree—Use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use. Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read the manufacturer’s instructions for the appropriate number of light strands to connect. Never use lit candles to decorate the tree. Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving your home or going to bed.

After the holidays, make sure to dispose of your tree after it has become dry. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.

Check on tree recycling programs going on in town.

Bring all your outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer.

If you follow these simple instructions, a fire can be avoided. One quarter of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems and, although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur they are likely to be serious.