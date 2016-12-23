Winter Programs Planned At Parks And Rec

Start your New Year’s Resolutions early and sign up for a Cheshire Parks and Recreation Department activity now, before the holidays. Parks and Rec, 550 South Main St., is offering a wide array of fun-filled activities to keep everyone active and happy in 2017.

Review the 13 bus trips that are being planned to exciting events and destinations throughout New England, in addition to any of the activities listed below:

•Toddler with Parent

•Music in Motion

•Messy Art

•Cooking for Twos

•Preschool Programs

•Art & Play

•Creative Chefs

•Ballet & Tap

•School Age

•Babysitter Training

•Young Authors & Illustrators

•Hip Hop

•Boys Lacrosse

•Guitar Club

•Therapeutic Recreation

•Zumba

•Full of Joy Yoga

•Upbeat Athletes

•Crafty Creations

•Registration for

Unified Soccer

•Adult Programs

•Dog Training

•Zumba Fitness

•Gentle Yoga

•Pilates Mat

•Yoga with Christina

•Over 30 B-Ball

•Over 30 Soccer

•Cheshire Community Pool

•Parent Child Aquatics

•Swim Lessons

•Pre-Team 1 & 2

•Private &

Semi-private Lessons

•Aqua Zumba

•Deep Water Power Plunge

•Aquamotion

•Lifeguard Training/WSI

•Birthday Parties

There will also be a Holiday Basketball Clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for children in grades 2 through 8. Players can sharpen their skills and enjoy the love of game. Those interested must fill out a registration form, available at Parks and Rec or www.cheshirect.org/parkrec by clicking on “Basketball Information”.

Also, Cheshire Parks and Rec is looking for someone interested in volunteering for the Special Olympics who can coordinate a new fitness program for local athletes. This coach would contact exercise programs in the area to see if the local group could visit their establishments. Participants will meet once a week to work out in new and interesting ways.

The volunteer coach will receive support from Cheshire’s local coordinator.

Contact bcostello@cheshirect.org if interested.