Tense Meeting Of WPCA Focuses On Sewer Location

Residents of Charles Drive and Sir Walter Drive made one thing clear at last night’s Water Pollution Control Authority meeting—they do not want access to the Town’s sewer system.

The WPCA is currently considering an application to amend a section of the Town’s facilities plan as it pertains to sewer lines in town. The application has been submitted by Earl Kurtz of Wallingford Road, who is seeking to subdivide his property and run public sewer lines through the proposed subdivision.

As part of his application, Kurtz has offered to make sewers available up to Charles Drive, giving the Town the option to connect residents of Charles and Sir Walter drives to the system.

Neighboring residents, however, are vehemently opposed to the sewers, stating that they have done well with their existing septic systems.

