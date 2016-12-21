Library Sponsoring LIVESTRONG Program Once Again

The Cheshire Community YMCA is seeking participants for its LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program.

LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is a free, 12-week, small-group program designed for adults affected by cancer. The program is conducted in the Wellness Center at the Y, by staff trained in the elements of cancer, rehabilitative exercise, and supportive cancer care.

Each participant will have a program customized to fit their specific needs. The program goals are to help cancer survivors enhance their functional ability to complete everyday tasks, improve energy levels, strength, flexibility, endurance, reduce the severity of side effects from treatment, help prevent weight changes, and to gain support from other cancer survivors, YMCA staff and members, and to learn about resources available in the community.

The class will meet twice a week for 12 weeks. A full YMCA membership is included during the program.

The Winter/Spring Session of LIVESTRONG at the YMCA will be held on Monday and Friday mornings from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., beginning in mid-January. The actual start date will be determined based on registrations.

For more information, contact John Phillips at (203) 272-3150 ext 311.